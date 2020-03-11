Image Source : INSTAGRAM Mira Rajput flaunting love for Shahid Kapoor to SRK's inspiring message, here's Best of Holi 2020

Each year Bollywood celebrities celebrate the festival of colours in style by either going out and partying hard with their fellow filmy folk or staying in with loved ones and sending fans their heartiest wishes. This time around, the party only got bigger and better. Bollywood's biggest and brightest stars took to their social media handles to share their pictures with an added greeting for fans. If a picture speaks a thousand words, these ones speak millions. Away from the hustle-bustle of their usual work schedule, these celebs were all about spreading joy, good cheer, and enjoying the festivities in their own unique way. Check out the best of Holi 2020 from Bollywood celebrities here.

Mira Rajput paints Shahid Kapoor's initials on her neck

Actor Shahid Kapoor' s wife Mira Rajput Kapoor seemed to be lost in the colours of love on Holi as she painted the initials of her husband's name on her neck. Taking to her Instagram handle, Mira posted a photograph in which she is seen having Shahid's initials painted in red on her neck.

Shah Rukh Khan's meaningful Holi message for fans

Shah Rukh Khan, who is also known for his wisdom, gave his fans a meaningful message on the occasion of Holi. "To everybody, here's looking at all the colours of light. May your happiness be in all shades, vibrancy and madness of these colours. Happy Holi and be safe," SRK wrote. He also shared a picture in which he is seen wearing a black shirt and dark glasses, and staring outside a window, with the sunlight falling on his face.

Sara Ali Khan plays Holi with rose petals

Sara Ali Khan shared a slow-motion video of herself and a friend as they used rose petals instead of Holi colours to celebrate the festival.

Kangana Ranaut's happy Holi selfie with family

Kangana Ranaut was seen enjoying a gala time with her brother Akshay Ranaut, his fiancée along with Kangana’s rakhi brother Ajay Shama. Interestingly, the Queen actress, who is known for her love for her ethnic wear, opted for a grey coloured suit for the Holi celebrations and completed her look with a bun.

Vidya Balan extends heartfelt wish

Vidya Balan extended her heartfelt wishes to fans and well-wishers on Holi. The Kahani actress also shared a few pictures and a video along with the post in which the entire cast and crew of Sherni are seen smeared with colors which definitely means that they had a blast on the sets.

