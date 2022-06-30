Mike Tyson's birthday is extra special thanks to team Liger, don't miss Vijay Deverakonda's message

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Mike Tyson, Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday

Mike Tyson's birthday: Boxing ring legend, Mike Tyson celebrates his birthday today. Mike, who is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Liger is being showered with immense love and affection from his fans. But one of the most special wishes he received was from team Liger. And as he turns a year today, team Liger shared a special message for him. Producer of the film, Karan Johar took to his Instagram to share a video where the film's lead actors Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday and him can be seen giving a special birthday shoutout to Mike Tyson.

"Happy Birthday @miketyson I never even dreamt of meeting you, forget all the things I got to do with you. You are a memory for life (sic)," the Arjun Reddy actor wrote sharing the video. The video has compilations of BTS (behind the scenes) moments of Mike Tyson as he shot for Liger with the team. He is seen talking to the cast and discussing about his scenes with the actors and filmmaker. Also, the video has special messages from Vijay, Ananya and Karan. Watch it here:

Earlier in April, Tyson wrapped up dubbing for the film. His acting portions were shot in the US. 'Liger' has been hogging the limelight ever since its inception but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the makers of the movie put a pause on its shoot. The film was slated to get a worldwide theatrical release on September 9 last year but was postponed due to the rising COVID-19 cases at that time.

Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the film will also feature Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, among others. It has been co-produced by Charmme Kaur along with the director's production house Puri Connects. The film is now slated to get a worldwide theatrical release on August 25, 2022, in five languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.