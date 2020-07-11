Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MEEZAAN JAAFERI Meezaan Jaaferi remembers grandfather Jagdeep, shares the last thing he said to him

Veteran Bollywood comedian and actor Jagdeep passed away on July 8 at his home in Mumbai owing to age-related health issues. He was 81. He was laid to rest in peace on July 9 at Mumbai's Shia Kabristan in Mazgaon which was attended by his sons Jaaved and Naved and their families. Jagdeep's grandson Meezaan Jaaferi was also present at the burial. After the family and fans bid adieu to the actor, Meezaan took to Instagram on Friday to share a childhood photo with his grandfather and shared his last words to him.

Meezaan, who made his acting debut last year with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film Malaal, thanked his fans for being a support during this time and also urged them to spend more time with their grandparents. He also shared that he talked to Jagdeep Sahab two days before his death and he had said to him, "aur beta kaise ho, you're looking very handsome."

Meezaan wrote, "Thank you for all the love and appreciation everyone has give to Dada. He gave 70 years of his life to the film industry. He was living and breathing films as all he knew since the age of 10 was films. His father had passed away when he was really young, so his father figures were K.Asif, Mehboob Khan, Bimal Roy, Guru Dutt and a few other directors of that time. Hes worked with almost every actor of his generation and gave everyone a run for their money. He was stress buster for people watching him on screen and brought a smile to everyones face. With having done 400 films his legacy lives on forever."

He added, "I asked him one day why the name JAGDEEP and he said with a smile (which was perpetually on his face) he wanted to bring light into everyone’s life (jag- world, deep- light). He never interfered in anyones life and always had a happy-go-lucky attitude and lunches at his house were like a story telling session where people of all age groups sat down and listened like children. Thank you dada for passing on that knowledge and those stories on to my family and I. Today I’m upset because there are so many things I wanted to ask you and so many I wanted to say but I guess its meant for another time. I could go on and on about your accomplishments but i guess its time to let go. You’re not here physically but you will always be in our hearts."

"For those who have grandparents living with them or not living with them, PLEASE spend more time. I spoke to my Dada 2 days before his demise and my father passed him the phone while on facetime. All he said to me was “aur beta kaise ho, youre looking very handsome”. Thats the last thing my grandfather said to me and I dont think ill ever forget that image. Make an effort to pick up the phone and speak to them for 2minutes it'll make their day because I promise you when the time comes for them to depart from this world, you will regret it no matter how much time you guys have spent together. However old, grumpy and irritating they have gotten, cherish every moment with them and make the most of it."

Actor Jagdeep, born as Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed Jafri in Amritsar, is most popularly remembered as Soorma Bhopali from Amitabh Bachchan-Dharmendra starrer Sholay. Later, he also directed the film Soorma Bhopali based on his character in the film. Jagdeep had worked in some of the most known films including, Manna, Aar Paar, Do Bigha Zamin, Hum Panchi Ek Dal Ke, A Dilli Door Nahin, Andaaz Apna Apna and others.

Talking about Meezaan, the actor has been treating fans with his wonderful voice on social media during the lockdown. He has been shared videos singing and playing Bollywood song covers which are much=admired by the fans. He will seen next in Shilpa Shetty-Paresh Rawal starrer Hungama 2.

