Jagdeep dies at 81: Celebrities pay last respects to Sholay's Soorma Bhopali | Live Updates

Syed Jawaher Ali Jaffry better known as Jagdeep is known for his comic roles. Besides Sholay's Soorma Bhopali, he is known for films such as Ab Dilli Door Nahin, Munna, Aar Paar and Do Bigha Zamin as the child actor. Jagdeep died at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on July 8.

New Delhi Updated on: July 09, 2020 0:28 IST
Veteran Actor-comedian Jagdeep, best known for his role as Soorma Bhopali in "Sholay", died on Wednesday at his residence. He was 81. The actor, real name Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed Jafri, was not keeping well. "He passed away at 8.30 pm at his residence in Bandra. He was not keeping well due to age related issues," producer Mehmood Ali, a close family friend, told PTI. Jagdeep appeared in around 400 films but it is his role as Soorma Bhopali in 1975 film "Sholay" that is etched in audiences' minds even today. He also played memorable roles in "Purana Mandir" and in "Andaz Apna Apna" as Salman Khan's father. Better known by his stage name Jagdeep, the actor also directed the movie "Soorma Bhopali" with his character as the protagonist. He is survived by two sons - Javed and Naved. 

Now, several Bollywood celebrities are taking to social media to pay their last respect to the veteran actor Jagdeep. 

  • Jul 09, 2020 12:28 AM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Anupam Kher condoles Jagdeep's death

  • Jul 09, 2020 12:08 AM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Randeep Hooda pays tribute to Jagdeep

  • Jul 09, 2020 12:07 AM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Rajat Sharma mourns Jagdeep's death

    India TV's Editor-in-Chief and Chairman Rajat Sharma also condoled Jagdeep's death on Twitter.

     

  • Jul 08, 2020 11:58 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Jagdeep Saab was one of the greatest actors of India: Anil Kapoor

    Anil Kapoor took to Twitter and wrote, "Jagdeep Saab was one of the greatest actors of India...I was his huge fan & was lucky enough to have worked with him in Ek Baar Kaho & many more films...he was always extremely supportive & encouraging...sending my heartfelt condolences & prayers to my friend Javed & family."

  • Jul 08, 2020 11:55 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Tusshar Kapoor remembers Jagdeep

  • Jul 08, 2020 11:54 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Madhur Bhandarkar pays tribite to Jagdeep Sir 'who entertained us for 7 Decades'

  • Jul 08, 2020 11:30 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Manoj Bajpayee pays tribute to Jagdeep

    "Rest in peace Jagdeep Sahab !! Thank you for all the memories that I have watching your films and performances in my childhood!! You will be missed by us all!! Condolences to the family!!!, "Manoj Bajpayee tweeted.

  • Jul 08, 2020 11:26 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Johny Lever shares fond memories spent with Jagdeep

    "My first film & the first time I ever faced the camera, was in the film #yehrishtanatoote with the legend himself  #Jagdeep bhai. We will miss you... May his soul rest in peace. Our prayers & deepest condolences to the family.", wrote Johny Lever.

  • Jul 08, 2020 11:19 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh remembers Jagdeep

  • Jul 08, 2020 11:16 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Ajay Devgn mourns Jagdeep's death

    "Heard the sad news of Jagdeep Saab’s demise. Always enjoyed watching him on screen. He brought so much joy to the audience. My deepest condolences to Jaaved and all members of the family. Prayers for Jagdeep Saab’s soul, " wrote Ajay Devgn.

