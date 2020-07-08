Veteran actor Jagdeep, 81, dies in Mumbai

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@HAJI_KAMAL_ACTOR_ Jagdeep is best remembered for his role of Soorma Bhopali in Ramesh Sippy's blockbuster Sholay (1975)

Veteran actor Jagdeep passed away on Wednesday at his Bandra residence in Mumbai, following age-related issues. He was 81. Jagdeep will be laid to rest on July 8 at Shia Kabristan in Mumbai. "He passed away at 8.30 pm at his residence in Bandra. He was not keeping well due to age related issues," producer Mehmood Ali, a close family friend, told PTI. Born on March 29, 1939, in Amritsar, Punjab as Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed Jafri in Amritsar, Jagdeep acted in over 400 films in a career spanning over six decades. However, he is best remembered for his role of Soorma Bhopali in Ramesh Sippy's blockbuster Sholay (1975). One of his memorable roles also includes Bankelal, Salman Khan's father in Rajkumar Santoshi's cult-classic Andaaz Apna Apna (1994).

Jagdeep started his career as a child artist in BR Chopra's 1951 film Afsana, starring Ashok Kumar, Veena and Pran. He also worked in Raj Kapoor-produced Ab Dilli Door Nahin, KA Abbas's Munna, Guru Dutt's Aar Paar, Bimal Roy's Do Bigha Zamin and the AVM-produced Hum Panchi Ek Dal Ke.

Jagdeep mostly essayed comical roles and was a familiar face in Hindi cinema through the seventies, eighties and the nineties. He featured in a few Ramsay Brothers horror movies including Purana Mandir. Qurbani and Shehenshah are also some of his popular films.

He even directed a film titled Soorma Bhopali, a spin on his own character from Sholay. He played the titular role in this 1988-released film, with Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Rekha in cameos.

His last-released film is Masti Nahi Sasti in 2017. The Ali Abbas Chaudhary-directed comedy also featured Kader Khan, Shakti Kapoor, Johnny Lever and Prem Chopra.

