Cancel 2020! Veteran comedian Jagdeep's death leaves Twitterati mourning

Veteran Bollywood comedian Jagdeep is no more. He passed away on Wednesday owing to age-related health problems at the age of 81. Born on March 29, 1939 as Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed Jafri in Amritsar, Jagdeep acted in over 400 films. He is best known for his role of Soorma Bhopali in Ramesh Sippy's blockbuster 'Sholay' (1975). New-generation Bollywood buffs would recall him as Salman Khan's father in Rajkumar Santoshi's "Andaaz Apna Apna" (1994). Jagdeep started his career as a child artiste in BR Chopra's 1951 release, 'Afsana,' starring Ashok Kumar, Veena and Pran. As a child artiste he also worked in the Raj Kapoor-produced "Ab Dilli Door Nahin", KA Abbas's "Munna", Guru Dutt's "Aar Paar", Bimal Roy's "Do Bigha Zamin" and the AVM-produced "Hum Panchi Ek Dal Ke".
Later, he would make a mark with roles in films such as "Bhabhi" (1957) and "Barkha" (1959). Jagdeep's golden patch would begin with GP Sippy's 1968 film "Brahmachari", starring Shammi Kapoor. His comic role in the film was widely appreciated. Through the seventies, eighties and the nineties, he became a familiar face in Hindi films, essaying the goofy funnyman in film after film. His last-released film is "Masti Nahi Sasti" in 2017. The Ali Abbas Chaudhary-directed comedy also featured Kader Khan, Shakti Kapoor, Johnny Lever, and Prem Chopra.
Have a look at how Twitterati mourned the death of the legendary actor on social media:
Another great soul we lost this year , this year has really hurt us so badly.— Gulshan (@gulshan_nc) July 9, 2020
Now we lost our jagdeep sir who made our childhood filled with laugh by his awesome acting .#RestInPeace #JagdeepSahab https://t.co/gdsBFEAvha
Yes this year proving very sad as many actors dead #RestInPeace pic.twitter.com/UtkIhgvMMZ— K Mohan (@Mohan1963K) July 9, 2020
Just a gentle reminder to this generation that he was one of the best in our times.. #JagdeepSahab#RestInPeace— Naman Bhartia 🇮🇳 (@NamanBhartia1) July 9, 2020
#RestInPeace— ♠️ A D I T I ♠️ (@sharmaditi_) July 9, 2020
Tired of being sad everyday
Everyone to 2021 : pic.twitter.com/bh1RBupbJ6
Bollywood has lost many talented artists this year in their history of Indian cinema era. #RestInPeace Soorma bhopali aka Jagdeep Saheb!— Shivam Shukla (@shivamapratim) July 9, 2020
🙏🙏🙏😢😢😢#RIPJagdeep #RIPJagdeepJi pic.twitter.com/RGoGoymISI
Rip legend 🙏 😔#RestInPeace #Sholay #SoormaBhopali pic.twitter.com/Nbom92skoO— Mehbub🇮🇳 (@Mehbub_hussain_) July 9, 2020
This scene maked a memorable scene because of Soorma Bhopali Sahab❤️ #RestInPeace #Jagdeep Sir 🙏another legend has gone 💔 May God Bless ur Soul Sir🙏 pic.twitter.com/bWUv5ZIdo5— Deva Shukla (@DevaShukla3) July 9, 2020
Legend 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭#RestInPeace pic.twitter.com/sWUuy4ydxA— Sahil Ajmeri (@Sahil_Ajmeri_74) July 9, 2020
Comedy will miss you #Jagdeep ji— Astonishing Always (@manthanshahlive) July 9, 2020
🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻#RestInPeace pic.twitter.com/SnWhKHnbCb
Sad news, one more stalwart actor #JagdeepJi passes away at 81. His roles as 'Soorma Bhopali' has made a huge imprint in the audience's mind. May his soul #RestInPeace pic.twitter.com/MiFNDI6J72— Amit Thakur (@amitthakur___) July 9, 2020
#RestInPeace Another legend leaves us... thank you for the many, many decades of smiles and cheers... #JagdeepSir RIP 🙏🏼 #RestInPeace pic.twitter.com/7tfO2YKGjQ— Er.Raza (@Mr_Mamoonraza) July 9, 2020
#RestInPeace— the__ajeet (@ajeet__saxena) July 9, 2020
Miss u ...........
No words..,.... pic.twitter.com/wpc2FCFZWL
Veteran actor Syed lshtiaq Ahmed Jafri better known as #Jagdeep has passed away at the age of 81.— Bakhchodi begins (@hardik_bansal1) July 9, 2020
He is best known for his portrayal of Soorma Bhopali in #Sholay 💖#RestInPeace 😭💔💐 pic.twitter.com/yKYaUL7cql
-With IANS inputs
