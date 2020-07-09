Thursday, July 09, 2020
     
Cancel 2020! Veteran comedian Jagdeep's death leaves Twitterati mourning

Veteran Bollywood actor Jagdeep took his last breath at the age of 81. Born on March 29, 1939, as Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed Jafri in Amritsar, Jagdeep acted in over 400 films and was widely known for his role as Soorma Bhopali in blockbuster 'Sholay.'  Have a look at how Twitterati mourned the death of the legendary actor on social media.  

New Delhi Published on: July 09, 2020 7:05 IST
Veteran Bollywood comedian Jagdeep is no more. He passed away on Wednesday owing to age-related health problems at the age of 81. Born on March 29, 1939 as Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed Jafri in Amritsar, Jagdeep acted in over 400 films. He is best known for his role of Soorma Bhopali in Ramesh Sippy's blockbuster 'Sholay' (1975). New-generation Bollywood buffs would recall him as Salman Khan's father in Rajkumar Santoshi's "Andaaz Apna Apna" (1994). Jagdeep started his career as a child artiste in BR Chopra's 1951 release, 'Afsana,' starring Ashok Kumar, Veena and Pran. As a child artiste he also worked in the Raj Kapoor-produced "Ab Dilli Door Nahin", KA Abbas's "Munna", Guru Dutt's "Aar Paar", Bimal Roy's "Do Bigha Zamin" and the AVM-produced "Hum Panchi Ek Dal Ke".

 

Later, he would make a mark with roles in films such as "Bhabhi" (1957) and "Barkha" (1959). Jagdeep's golden patch would begin with GP Sippy's 1968 film "Brahmachari", starring Shammi Kapoor. His comic role in the film was widely appreciated. Through the seventies, eighties and the nineties, he became a familiar face in Hindi films, essaying the goofy funnyman in film after film. His last-released film is "Masti Nahi Sasti" in 2017. The Ali Abbas Chaudhary-directed comedy also featured Kader Khan, Shakti Kapoor, Johnny Lever, and Prem Chopra.

Have a look at how Twitterati mourned the death of the legendary actor on social media:

-With IANS inputs

