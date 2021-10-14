Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/LUCKYALI/NAFISALISODHI Meet Lucky Ali's daughter Sara Inaraa Ali. See her adorable pics with 'O Sanam' singer

Singer Lucky Ali is known for her soulful voice and various videos of him singing some of his popular tracks have already gone viral on the internet. Even though he has kept his life quite low-profile, his fans generally come to know of his whereabouts, all thanks to close friend Nafisa Ali Sodhi. Yet again, she shared another update about the 'O Sanam' singer. Taking to her Instagram handle, Nafisa shared a set of pictures of none other than Lucky Ali's daughter Sara Inaraa Ali and introduced her to the fans. Clicked in Goa, the pictures shows Sara posing for the lens with her charming smile. Alongside the same, she wrote in caption, "This is Sara Ali (my friend Lucky Ali's 2nd daughter)."

In the pictures which were clicked in Goa, Sara can be seen giving a number of poses. In one of the photos, she was seen smiling while the other one shows Sara holding Nafisa Ali's pet Coco in her hands.

Have a look at her post here:

As soon as, Nafisa shared the same, not just her fans and followers but also the ones who love Lucky Ali started praising the young lady in the comments section. A person wrote, "May she be blessed with success," while another one commented, "Oohhh Sanaaaam! So beautiful!" A user wrote, "She is so pretty Masha Allah." Many even asked if she sings or not.

Lucky shared a number of pictures of his kids on Instagram which shows that he is quite close to his children. See some of them here:

For those unversed, Lucky got married to Meaghan Jane McCleary in 1996 and even appeared in the music video of the song O Sanam. The couple had two children a son Ta’awwuz and daughter, Tasmia.

Later, in 2000, Lucky got married to Anahita (Inaya) and the couple welcomed Raiyan and Sara. He went on to marry former Miss England, Kate Elizabeth Hallam in 2010 and welcomed son Dani in 2011.