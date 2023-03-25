After MC Stan's fallout, Hasbulla criticises Abdu Rozik for his behaviour; Tajisktan singer hits back

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/OFFICIAL HANDLES Abdu Rozik, Hasbulla and MC Stan

Abdu Rozik, who has been in news for his feud with MC Stan, has been slammed by his rival Hasbulla Magomedov. The team of Tajikistani singer issued a statement days after he said that his friendship with rapper MC Stan has ended. Abdu had slammed the rapper for spreading lies about their song together and shared screenshots of 'abusive' comments that MC Stan's fans made at him. Also, he earlier revealed that Stan had disconnected his calls and refused to talk to him when he had contacted him to support his music video. Now, reacting to the same, Hasbulla criticised Abdu's behaviour and called him kiddish.

While talking about Abdu, Hasbulla expressed his displeasure at his actions and behaviour. He said, “he can never act as an adult, or even answer questions like an adult. All he does is hang out with Indian girls and sing and dance with them. A man has to act like a man.” ALSO READ: Archana Gautam takes a dig at Abdu Rozik-MC Stan's fight; says 'the truth is out...'

Abdu hits back at Hasbulla

Following Hasbulla's statement, Abdu took to his Instagram and wrote, "Hasbulla where is your dummy? Dancing with beautiful Indian girls is better than being carried everywhere by grown men like a baby."

Abdu-MC Stan's fight

Earlier during a live session on social media, Abdu Rozik blamed MC Stan for spreading lies. He claimed that he has 8 million followers on Instagram and he doesn't need the rapper. He also hinted that MC Stan used him for publicity and for his own good. Further in the video, Abdu took a dig at the rapper and said that he never drank anything or made bad videos because he knows people follow him. He stressed that he doesn't want to encourage the youth for wrong things. The 19-year-old singer also accused MC Stan's fans of misbehaving with him and thrashing his car.

Abdu Rozik's team revealed that few music labels wanted MC Stan and Abdu's collaboration but the rapper turned them down saying he doesn't want to work with the Tajikistan singer. Sajid Khan also visited Abdu and called MC Stan but the rapper hung up the call. The rapper didn’t respond to the voice note sent by Abdu as well.

Hasbulla VS Abdu Rozik

Hasbulla Magomedov who hails from the Republic of Dagestan is immensely famous on social media. Reportedly, Hasbullah once challenged Abdu Rozik for a fight. However, the Sports Association of Little People of Russia did not support it and called it 'unethical'. After the Sports Association of Little People of Russia in 2020, forbade the fight between the two, they were reportedly called for a press conference by Ashab Chechen Hulk Tamaev in which Abdu and Hasbulla indulged in a heated argument. They also allegedly pointed fingers at each other's profession and financial status.

