Masaba Gupta shares excerpt from Neena Gupta's book, says she didn't have ₹10k for her C-section birth

Veteran Bollywood actress Neena Gupta is all set to launch her tell-all autobiography "Sach Kahun Toh" on June 14. Ahead of the launch, her daughter and fashion designer Masaba Gupta took to Instagram to share an excerpt from the book about her birth. It mentioned that the veteran actress had no money to get a C-section birth and was hoping to get natural delivery.

Masaba Gupta wrote, "An excerpt from ‘Sach Kahun Toh’ by @neena_gupta : When I was born, my mum had ₹2000/- in her bank account. A timely tax reimbursement would bump that number up to ₹12,000/- and of course I was a C-section baby. As I read mom’s biography I learn so many things & the hardships she has had to endure. I work very hard every single day of my life & never ever let anyone not give me what I deserve only to make sure I can pay her back for bringing me into this world.....with interest! #sachkahuntoh #neenagupta @neena_gupta | You can pre-order the book now on @amazondotin."

The excerpt read, "As my due date approached, I started to worry because I had very little money in my account. I could afford a natural birth because it would cost only ₹2000. But I knew if I had to have a C-section, I would be in trouble because the surgery cost almost ₹10,000. Luckily, a tax reimbursement of ₹9000 came through a few days before my delivery and I finally ended up with ₹12,000 in my bank account."

"Good thing this money came through, because my doctor informed me that I would need a C-section. My father who had come down at the time to help me through the birth was livid. He said this was a ploy to just charge us more money"

From her time at National School of Drama (NSD) to moving to Bombay (Mumbai) in the 80s and her single parenthood, the book will share Neena Gupta's life story in the most "unapologetically honest" manner. The book addresses issues like casting couch, film industry politics, and also talks about what it takes for a young actor to survive without a godfather or guide.

"She details the big milestones in her life, her unconventional pregnancy and single parenthood, and a successful second innings in Bollywood," the publisher Penguin Random House India said in a statement.

Earlier, Neena Gupta shared the release date of her book on her Instagram page. "I thought in these very difficult and gloomy times, when we are stuck at home, we are sad and anxious, may be my book will help you tide some of the tough days," the actor said in a video message she posted on the social media platform.

"Sach Kahun Toh is a candid, self-deprecating portrait of the person behind the persona, detailing her life’s many choices, her battles against stereotypes, then and now, and how she may not be as unconventional as people think her to be," the publisher added.