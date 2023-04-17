Manoj Bajpayee lost consciousness on 1st international flight after consuming free alcohol

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MANOJBAJPAYEE Manoj Bajpayee lost consciousness on flight

Manoj Bajpayee is one of the most celebrated actors in Tinsel town. Over the years, he has always impressed the audience with his superb performances and endearing demeanour. The actor is currently making headlines for an amusing reason. He recounted a humorous episode in which he lost consciousness on his first flight abroad.

The Family Man actor recently discussed candidly in an interview a comical incident that happened on his first flight abroad. The actor claimed that he had never taken a flight across foreign borders before. He had once travelled to France for a theatrical event, and he consumed an excessive amount of alcohol on the journey back to India and passed out.

The actor admitted that he didn't drink anything on the flight because he didn't have any money. But he quickly found out that it was free of charge. He consumed copious amounts of alcohol on the way home and ultimately got unconscious.

Bajpayee told Curly Tales, "When I was doing theatre, I had gone to Paris, that was my first international trip. While on the flight, I didn’t take alcohol at all, because I thought they would charge me for it and I didn’t have money! Because of theater I was going there as part of an exchange program. So after going there I found out that they serve it for free. While coming back, I drank so much that I fell unconscious! I drank so much."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Manoj Bajpayee was last featured in Gulmohar, alongside Sharmila Tagore and Simran. It was helmed by Rahul V. Chittella and received rave reviews. It also starred Suraj Sharma, Amol Palekar, and Kaveri Seth, amongst others. It was released on the Disney+ Hotstar OTT platform on March 3, 2023.

