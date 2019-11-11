Manish Gupta to helm two suspense films based on true events

After writing critically acclaimed "Section 375", director-writer Manish Gupta will next be directing two suspense films based on true events. Producer Viki Rajani, known for backing films like "Table No. 21", "Phobia", "RaRajkumar" and "Munna Michael", has signed up Gupta to direct two suspense films.

"Viki is a young, dynamic and visionary producer and has an interesting slate lined up for the next two years. I'm associating with him on a long-term basis. Both our films will create two separate franchises, one is a murder mystery franchise and the other a legal drama franchise," Gupta said.

To this, Rajani added: "I saw 'Section 375' and was blown away by the story, screenplay and dialogues written by Manish. I recalled that Manish had previously written the story, screenplay and dialogues for Amitabh-Bachchan-starrer 'Sarkar'. Intrigued by Manish's work, I saw 'Rahasya' directed by Manish, I realised that Manish is a master in the genre of suspense and I immediately decided to back his vision."

"I've just launched my new banner Faith Films P.L. through which I'm tying up with various studios and distribution houses. One of Manish's two films will be the first to roll amongst my current slate. The scripts of both films written by Manish are ready and the cast for both films is being finalised. The first film will tentatively hit the floors in a couple of months," he added.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Latest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending News| Latest Lifestyle News