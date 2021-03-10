Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MANIESHPAUL Maniesh Paul flaunts washboard abs in throwback picture on Instagram

Actor Maniesh Paul has injured his arm and is recovering. Meanwhile, to keep fans smiling, he has posted a throwback picture on Instagram, flaunting perfect abs. The actor also encouraged his fans to hit the gym.

"Lage raho...right now arm is injured....on my path to recovery...ye #throwback pic hai....par utni bhi throwback nahi hai.... chalo ab aap bhi gym jaao #mp #workhard #workout #fitness #goforit #gym #eatclean #lean #machine #pump #stayfocussed #staystrong," he wrote as caption.

The actor will soon be seen in the film "Jug Jugg Jeeyo", which stars Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani along with Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. This will be Maniesh first project with filmmaker Karan Johar's production house Dharma Productions. The actor started shooting for the film in November. Soon after he joined the sets, he tested positive for COVID19 along with co-stars Neetu Singh and Varun Dhawan.

Taking to Instagram, Maniesh wrote a not for his fans that read, "O I HAVE TESTED COVID POSITIVE...but its very mild...nothing to worry...will bounce back soon...we all need to be extra careful....dnt let the guard down...thanks for all the get well soon wishes...#mp #life #homebound #lockdown #2 weeks #bebacksoon #staysafe #staywell."

Maniesh has also been seen in films such as "Tere Bin Laden 2", "Ranbanka" and "Mickey Virus" and has hosted shows such as "Mujhse Shaadi Karoge" and "Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs 2020".