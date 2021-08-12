Malaika Arora wishes to have a daughter, reveals she discussed possibility of adopting a girl with her son

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MALAIKAARORAOFFICIAL Malaika Arora wishes to have a daughter

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora said that she wishes to have a daughter. The diva was married to Arbaaz Khan and the duo has a son together - Arhaan Khan. While Malaika loves her son to the moon, she revealed that she has discussed the possibility of adopting a girl with her son. Recently, the actress and fitness enthusiast appeared on the dance reality show Super Dancer: Chapter 4. Contestant Florina's performance tugged at Malaika's heartstrings after which she expressed her desire to have a daughter.

Talking to ETimes, Malaika shared that she has a sister who has her back always. She said, "I come from a family full of girls and now, we all have boys, largely. So, I do miss having a girl child. I love my son Arhaan to the moon and back, but I wish I also had a daughter. That’s a running sentiment in my heart. I have a girl sibling, and we’re so typical in the sense that we’ll share everything and watch each other’s backs.... I wished I had a daughter whom I could dress up and do all those silly things with."

She added, "So many of my dear friends have adopted kids and it’s really amazing that kids bring so much joy to their lives. I discuss a lot of things with my son Arhaan, like how we should adopt a child someday and give her a family and a home. We talk about everything, and this is one of the many zillion topics that we have chatted about, but there are no plans."

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan were married for almost two decades before calling it quits in 2017. Currently, she is dating Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor. The duo is often spotted together at parties. They made their relationship insta-official in 2019 when Malaika shared a loved-up post for Arjun Kapoor on his birthday.

On the work front, Malaika Arora will be seen as a judge on MTV's Supermodel Of The Year with Milind Soman and Anusha Dandekar. She has earlier judged shows like India's Got Talent and India's Best Dancer.