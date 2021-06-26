Malaika Arora gives warm hug to Arjun Kapoor in special birthday post, see pic

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MALAIKA ARORA Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora

Arjun Kapoor who ringed in his 36th birthday on Saturday received a special post from beau Malaika Arora. Calling the Bollywood actor her 'sunshine', Malaika posted an adorable photo of the couple. In the mushy pic, Arjun and Malaika can be seen sharing a warm hug as they smile ear to ear. They are dressed in comfortable outfits, with Malaika opting for comfortable athleisure while Arjun is seen in a black T-shirt and matching shorts.

"Happy birthday my sunshine," Malaika captioned the post. Soon after, Arjun's cousins -- actress Sonam Kapoor and filmmaker Rhea Kapor -- reacted to the post by dropping hearts emojis in the comment section.

She also posted a picture with him on her Instagram stories.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MALAIKA ARORA Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora with their friend

The couple made their relationship official with a post on the actor's birthday in 2019. While Arjun and Malaika have not denied their relationship since then, they don't post many photos together on the internet. It is only on rare occasions that we see the duo together. Last year in December, Malaika and Arjun enjoyed some quality time with each other in Dharamshala with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan. They went exploring the hills, and cafes. Saif and Arjun were shooting for the upcoming horror comedy "Bhoot Police" across locations in Himachal Pradesh. Later, they also celebrated new year's together.

Meanwhile, on Friday night, Arjun celebrated his birthday with his industry friends and family members at Mumbai's Taj Mahal Palace hotel. His bash was attended by many Bollywood celebrities including Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vijay Deverakonda and others. Arjun's sisters Anshula, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor also arrived for the birthday party.

Don't miss these:

Sisters Janhvi, Khushi to Ranbir-Alia and Ranveer Singh, celebs attend Arjun Kapoor's birthday party

Happy Birthday Arjun Kapoor: Kareena Kapoor Khan to Katrina Kaif, celebs pour wishes for actor