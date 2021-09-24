Malaika Arora, Gauri Khan, Ananya Panday join Manish Malhotra for intimate bash, see party pics here

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MANISH MALHOTRA Inside Manish Malhotra's party

Ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra hosted an intimate bash for his close friends and Bollywood celebs at his home. Joining him were some of the most popular faces of showbiz including Malaika Arora, Ananya Panday, Gauri Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Karan Johar. Photos of these celebs from the party are going viral on social media.

Manish also took to his Instagram Stories to share pictures from the intimate gathering. Sharing a selfie with Bhavana Panday, Seema Khan and Maheep Kapoor, he wrote, “The famous @Bollywood wives.” Seemingly, he was referencing the trio that appeared on Netflix's reality show 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' along with Neelam Kothari. He also posted selfies with the mother-daughter duo Bhavana and Ananya. “With the gorgeous two,” Manish wrote.

Apart from these, Manish also treated fans to more photos with his ‘favourite always’ Karisma and ‘the hottest’, Malaika. There were some group selfies too. Take a look:

The celebs were also clicked by paparazzi as they made their way to Manish Malhotra's residence.

On the work front, Manish Malhotra recently opened the second digital edition of India Couture Week 2021 streamed on Fashion Design Council of India's (FDCI) official handles across social media platforms. The designer's bridal edit 'Nooraniyat', was a representation of his signature style -- exquisite craftsmanship, larger-than-life glamour, and voluminous silhouettes.

Bollywood star Kriti Sanon turned muse for the bridal edit. Talking about his edit, Malhotra said in a statement, "My bridal edit is an amalgamation of moods and emotions of the brides and over the years of creating their dream outfits and interacting with them, I inadvertently got drawn into those intriguing memories and decided to capture it all."