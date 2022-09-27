Malaika Arora & Ekta Kapoor confess their love for Chunky Panday in birthday posts

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MALAIKAARORA, EKTAKAPOOR Malaika & Ekta confess their love for Chunky Panday

Malaika Arora and Ekta Kapoor are one of the closest friends of Chunky Panday and they share a very close bond. Chunky celebrated his 60th birthday on September 26th, 2022. He hosted a party and several celebrities from Bollywood, like Gauri Khan, Salman Khan, Sussanne Khan, Arslan Goni, Jackie Shroff, and others, graced the celebration. Several stars from showbiz took to their social media and wished Chunky, but there were few wishes that caught the attention of the public.

On Monday, Malaika Arora took to her Instagram stories and shared a throwback picture with Chunky Panday, wishing him on his birthday. Her caption read, "Happy birthday my first crush @chunkypanday."

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MALAIKAARORAMalaika Arora's Instagram story

Ekta Kapoor also shared a flashback photo with the actor, expressing her love for him. She wrote, "When years ago I blushed at @chunkypanday, if he had responded, I'd be a Bollywood wife today. Happieeeee bdayyyyyy."

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/EKTA KAPOOREkta Kapoor's Instagram story

Besides this, Farah Khan also shared a hilarious birthday post for Chunky. She shared a picture of herself, her children, Chunky, and his wife Bhavana and wrote, "Pati, patni and @bhavanapandey. Happy birthday @chunkypanday. This could have been our future."

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/FARAHKHANFarah Khan's Instagram story

Chunky's wife, Bhavana Panday, also dropped a heartfelt post wishing him on his special day. She shared a series of pictures and wrote, "Happy Birthday. Love you."

Ananya Panday also dropped a heartwarming birthday post for her dad. She shared a slew of throwback pictures reminiscing old days. Along with the pictures, she wrote, "happy 60th to the OG , the best person I know, I love you daddy cool."

Also read: AR Rahman finds remix culture 'distorted, weird', says 'who are you to re-imagine?'

As soon as she dropped the pictures, Farah Khan dropped a quirky comment on Ananya's birthday post that left everyone in splits. She quipped, "I could've been your mommy." Chunky's wife, Bhavana Panday, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh, and Tahira Kashyap also dropped heart emoticons in the comments.

Also read: Vikram Vedha: Hrithik Roshan teaches dance steps to Saif Ali Khan on song Alcoholiya; watch viral video

Latest Entertainment News