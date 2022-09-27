AR Rahman finds remix culture 'distorted, weird', says 'who are you to re-imagine?'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@ARRAHMAN AR Rahman at IFFA Awards

The legendary music composer AR Rahman has recently expressed his views about the remix culture going on in Indian cinema. Rahman sir has given us some of the evergreen songs that no one can ever get bored of. The melodious tracks like 'Ye haseen waadiya', 'Roja' still play in our hearts, whenever we are out in the mountains. The originality and the newness of his compositions were the forte of Indian music, which unfortunately is missing from the current musical environment.

When asked about his thoughts on other composers remixing his tunes, Rahman shared with India Today, "The more I see, the more it is distorted. The intention of the composer gets distorted. People say, ‘I am reimagining.’ Who are you to re-imagine? I am also very careful about taking someone else’s work. You have to be respectful and I think it is a grey area, we need to sort it out". In the era of remixing it is very much expected that even the class apart composer will also get requests to remix from different producers.

This is what the award-winning composer shared, "The other day, we had the Telugu music launch and the producers said, every song that you two (Mani Ratnam and AR Rahman) make sounds fresh now because it is all done in digital mastering. It already has that quality and everyone appreciates it. So, if I need to do that, I need to recreate it. Of course, people take permission, but you cannot take something recent and remake it again. It feels weird".

Meanwhile, AR Rahman's musical catalogue is a national treasure. The Academy Award-winning music composer started his musical journey with filmmaker Mani Ratnam almost 30 years ago with 'Roja'. Now, after three decades, they are back with their next big screen offering, Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1.

Recently at the music launch of the film, Rahman introduced a fresh talent 'Antara Nandy'. The craving for something fresh for music makes AR Rahman one of the best music composers of Indian music.

Also Read: Saif Ali Khan calls himself 'left wing', then says 'shouldn't say such things anymore today'

Also Read: Pregnant Alia Bhatt with husband Ranbir Kapoor visits construction site of their new home; see pics, videos

Latest Entertainment News