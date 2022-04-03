Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/MALAIKAARORA Malaika Arora discharged from hospital post car accident: Reports

Actor-model Malaika Arora who sustained minor injuries after her car accident has finally been discharged from the hospital. For those unversed, the Bollywood actress' SUV met with an accident near Khopoli on Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Saturday afternoon. She was rushed to the hospital and was kept under observation. Well, Malaika's sister Amrita Arora, in a recent interview with Hindustan Times, confirmed that she is back home and will soon be fine. Amrita told the portal, "She is home; recovering. She will be totally fine in a few days."

The incident took place around 4. 45 pm near a food mall when Arora was returning to Mumbai from Pune, a police official said. A bus and two cars collided and one of them hit Arora's SUV, he said. The actor was travelling with her driver and bodyguard.

Apparently, Malaika was resting her head on a cushion, which softened the impact of the accident.

The local police have registered an FIR and are investigating the matter.

She got discharged from the Apollo hospital in Navi Mumbai. The hospital authorities while giving a statement previously said, "Malaika Arora Khan met with an accident on Mumbai Pune Highway. She has been admitted to Apollo Hospital in Navi Mumbai for treatment She has some minor injuries."

-Further details awaited