Makers of Harbhajan Singh's debut film 'Friendship' release new poster on his birthday. Seen yet?

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/HARBHAJAN SINGH Harbhajan Singh

Cricketer Harbhajan Singh is making his acting debut with Tamil movie "Friendship", and the makers on Saturday released a new poster of the film to mark the sports star's 41st birthday. Harbhajan, popularly known as Bhajji, has earlier done guest appearances in films "Friendship" will be his first major role. Singh has previously made guest appearances in movies like "Mujhse Shaadi Karogi", "Bhaji in Problem", and "Second Hand Husband".

In Friendship, he will be playing Bhajji, a mechanical engineering student. The film deals in friendship, action, sports and emotions. The makers shared a poster featuring the cricketer and his friends in a "rapchik" mood, along with a lyrical video. Harbhajan also shared the poster on his verified Twitter account.

Presented by Toughened Studios Limited, the film, which was announced last year, also features south star Arjun, Losliya Mariyanesan and Sathish.

Reportedly, Bhajji, a mechanical engineering student will be seen along with his group of friends at the beginning of first year, cleverly manages to escape from ragging by the seniors. What follows next is a mystery yet to be unfolded as the film promises to delve deeper into the emotions with a rollercoaster journey of friends and their friendship. The film is also said to have a strong social message.

John Paul Raj and Sham Surya have directed the movie. Producers are Kiran Reddy Mandadi and Ram Maddukuri.

"Friendship" is scheduled to be released this year in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil.

For the unversed, hailed as one of the best spinners of Indian cricket, Singh played 103 Tests for India, claiming 417 wickets in them. He also played 236 One-Day Internationals and took 269 wickets.

-- with inputs from agencies