Maine Pyaar Kiya music director Raam Laxman (Vijay Patil) dies of heart attack, Lata Mangeshkar mourns

Popular Bollywood music director Raam Laxman (Vijay Patil) passed away at his residence in Nagpur in the early hours of Saturday due to a heart attack. He had composed songs for filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya's top three films, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Maine Pyaar Kiya and Hum Saath Saath Hain. He was 78. He was born as Vijay Patil and was the 'Laxman of the Raam Laxman music composer duo. His partner Surendra, Raam of the duo, had passed away in 1976, but Patil continued to compose under the same name, slightly changing it to Raamlaxman.

"He had taken second dose of Covid-19 vaccine, Covishield, six days ago. There was no problem at that time. But when he came home he developed weakness. His parameters were dropping. Doctors were attending at home. He passed away at around 2 am on Saturday. He had a cardiac arrest," his son Amar told PTI.

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar mourned the loss and tweeted, "Mujhe abhi pata chala ki bahut guni aur lokpriya sangeetkar Ram Laxman ji (Vijay Patil) ji ka swargwas hua. Ye sunke mujhe bahut dukh hua. Wo bahut acche insaan the.Maine unke kai gaane gaaye jo bahut lokpriya hue. Main unko vinamra shraddhanjali arpan karti hun. (I just learned that the extremely talented and popular music composer Raam Laxman ji (Vijay Patil) has passed away. I am very sorry to hear this. He was a great man. I sang many of his songs which got very popular. I pay him my respects.)"

Some of his other memorable works are "Agent Vinod", "100 Days", "Anmol", "Tarana", "Patthar Ke Phool" and "Hum Se Badhkar Kaun".

The official Twitter handle of production banner Rajshri also mourn the loss. "Music Composer Vijay Patil aka Laxman of the iconic #RaamLaxman duo passed away. Our deepest condolences to his family in this tough time. Rajshri will always remember him for his immense contribution to the music industry. May his soul Rest In Peace," the post read.