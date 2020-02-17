Lyricist Manoj Muntashir joins Aamir Khan, Kangana Ranaut bandwagon of boycotting award shows, here's why

Image Source : TWITTER Lyricist Manoj Muntashir bids final goodbye to award shows, here's why

Bollywood lyricist Manoj Muntashir has decided to bid goodbye to awards shows. Muntashir who had written the sensational song Teri Mitti from Akshay Kumar starrer Kesari, was nominated at the Filmfare Awards 2020 which was held on Saturday night in Guwahati, Assam. However, the lyricist faced disappointment as the coveted award in Best Lyrics category went to Divine and Ankur Tewari for Apna Time Aayega from the movie Gully Boy.

Expressing his feelings, Manoj wrote, "Dear Awards...Even if I try all my life.. I won't be able to write a better song than #TeriMitti, a better line than.. 'Tu Kahti Thee Tera Chaand Hoon Main Aur Chaand Humesha Rahta hai'. You failed to honor the words which made millions of Indians cry and care for their motherland. It would be a great disrespect to my art if I still continue caring for you. So here I bid you a final good bye. I officially announce- I won't attend any award show till I breathe my last. Alvida."

The Filmfare Awards 2020 saw the presence of stars like Ranveer Singh, Taapsee Pannu, Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar, Madhuri Dixit and several others. Vicky Kaushal and Karan Johar turned hosts for the night. Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy bagged a historic 13 awards at the ceremony. Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt took home the black lady for Best Actor in a Leading role and Best Actress in a leading role respectively.

Before the lyricist, Bollywood celebs such as Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn, Kangana Ranaut, John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi have already ditched award functions.

