'Love you always Papa': Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shares photos from Rishi Kapoor's prayer meet

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RIDDHIMA KAPOOR SAHNI Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shares photos from Rishi Kapoor's prayer meet

Veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor's sudden death left his fans and Bollywood celebrities heartbrokenr. The actor passed away on April 30 after a two-year-long battle with leukemia. After his death, the actor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has been sharing throwback photos of him, remembering the special moments with him. On Tuesday, she shared another bunch of photos from Rishi Kapoor's prayer meet. Riddhima posted a photo with a garlanded photo frame of the veteran actor and wrote, "Love you always Papa". She shared another photo with brother Ranbir Kapoor and said, "Your legacy will live on forever ... We love you" Check out-

Earlier, a photo of Ranbir Kapoor and mother Neetu Kapoor had gone viral from Rishi Kapoor's prayer meet. In the photo, the mother-son duo was seen getting clicked with Rishi Kapoor's picture. While Ranbir donned a turban and a kurta, Neetu Kapoor wore a white suit. See the photo here-

Rishi Kapoor was admitted to Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai where he breathed his last. The actor's last rites were performed in Chandanwadi and later his ashes were immersed in Banganga. Since Riddhima lives in Delhi and could not be there with her family on the day of the funeral because of lockdown restrictions, she bid farewell to dad Rishi Kapoor with a heartfelt post.

Sharing a selfie with Rishi Kapoor, daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni penned down a heartfelt post for her father Rishi Kapoor. She wrote, "Papa I love you I will always love you - RIP my strongest warrior I will miss you everyday I will miss your FaceTime calls everyday! Until we meet again papa I love you - your Mushk forever"

After Rishi Kapoor's death, wife Neetu Kapoor also posted a heartbreaking post on Instagram. Sharing a smiling photo of Rishi Kapoor, she wrote, "End of our story"

