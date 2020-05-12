'Love you always Papa': Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shares photos from Rishi Kapoor's prayer meet

Tuesday, May 12, 2020
     
Rishi Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni posted photos from his prayer meet and wrote, "Love you always Papa". She shared another photo with brother Ranbir Kapoor and said, "Your legacy will live on forever ... We love you"

New Delhi Updated on: May 12, 2020 19:45 IST
Veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor's sudden death left his fans and Bollywood celebrities heartbrokenr. The actor passed away on April 30 after a two-year-long battle with leukemia. After his death, the actor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has been sharing throwback photos of him, remembering the special moments with him. On Tuesday, she shared another bunch of photos from Rishi Kapoor's prayer meet. Riddhima posted a photo with a garlanded photo frame of the veteran actor and wrote, "Love you always Papa". She shared another photo with brother Ranbir Kapoor and said, "Your legacy will live on forever ... We love you" Check out- 

Love you always Papa ...

Earlier, a photo of Ranbir Kapoor and mother Neetu Kapoor had gone viral from Rishi Kapoor's prayer meet. In the photo, the mother-son duo was seen getting clicked with Rishi Kapoor's picture. While Ranbir donned a turban and a kurta, Neetu Kapoor wore a white suit. See the photo here-

Rishi Kapoor was admitted to Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai where he breathed his last. The actor's last rites were performed in Chandanwadi and later his ashes were immersed in Banganga. Since Riddhima lives in Delhi and could not be there with her family on the day of the funeral because of lockdown restrictions, she bid farewell to dad Rishi Kapoor with a heartfelt post.

Sharing a selfie with Rishi Kapoor, daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni penned down a heartfelt post for her father Rishi Kapoor. She wrote, "Papa I love you I will always love you - RIP my strongest warrior I will miss you everyday I will miss your FaceTime calls everyday! Until we meet again papa I love you - your Mushk forever"

After Rishi Kapoor's death, wife Neetu Kapoor also posted a heartbreaking post on Instagram. Sharing a smiling photo of Rishi Kapoor, she wrote, "End of our story"

End of our story ❤️❤️

