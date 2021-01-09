Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRANATIRAIPRAKASH 'Love Aaj Kal' fame Pranati Rai Prakash is truly a beauty queen. Seen her sizzling pictures yet?

Hot and sizzling actress Pranati Rai Prakash has come a long way from being the winner of India's Next Top Model to being the lead of web series like "Mannphodganj Ki Binny" and "Cartel". Pranati Rai Prakash is now more keen on experiencing the Youtube world. The popular model and actress Pranati Rai Prakash has also started her own Youtube Channel.

Pranati is always active on Instagram posting pictures and videos to keep her fans updated and also interacts with them. Here are some beautiful pictures of Pranati Rai Prakash raising the temperature on Instagram.

Pranati looks gorgeous in a purple dress posing in the water.

This picture of Pranati is too hot to handle, Everyone agrees on it.

Cheetah print and denim shorts is the style only Pranati can rock.

Dad's shirt will never go out of fashion

Look at those abs, Pranati looks damn hot in which crop shirt and black denim. This we can truly call the epitome of grace.

This one look of Pranati is dangerous than a bullet, She is looking hot in a black crop top and denim as always.

On the work front, Pranati Rai Prakash started her journey from Miss India 2015, where she emerged as a semi-finalist, later going on to win India’s Next Top Model 2016 edition. Prakash has come a long way since then, from debuting in the movie "Family of Thakurganj" to playing a lead in "Mannphodganj Ki Binny" on the OTT platform. Pranati has been a part of Imtiaz Ali’s "Love Aaj Kal".

The actress is now busy in the shoot for the Alt Balaji web series "Cartel" where she will be seen opposite Rithwik Dhanjani and another thriller web film "Penthouse" opposite Arjun Rampal directed by Abbas Mastan. The actress will be also debuting as a singer and composer with the song "Tera Muskurana".