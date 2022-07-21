Liger: We're all gonna die, money is false sense of security, says Mike Tyson

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ MIKE TYSON Mike Tyson

Former boxer Mike Tyson, who will be seen in the Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday's upcoming pan-India film 'Liger' in a special appearance, has been reflecting on the subject of mortality and money. He believes that his own "expiration date" isn't too far away. Speaking to therapist Sean McFarland, who specialises in trauma and addiction, on his 'Hotboxin' with Tyson' podcast, he said: "We're all gonna die one day of course. Then, when I look in the mirror, I see those little spots on my face, I say, 'Wow. That means my expiration date is coming close, really soon'."

The ex-heavyweight champion, who filed for bankruptcy in 2003 but is now worth an estimated $10 million, said that money isn't important to him and it doesn't bring the happiness and security that some people expect it to, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

He said: "Money don't mean s*** to me. I always tell people - they think money's gonna make them happy, they've never had money before - when you have a lot of money, you can't expect nobody to love you. How am I gonna confess my love to you when you have $500 billion?"

"The false sense of security. You believe nothing can happen. You don't believe the banks could collapse. You believe that you're invincible when you have a lot of money, which isn't true. That's why I always say money is a false sense of security." ALSO READ: Liger: Vijay Deverakonda gets emotional at trailer launch; Puri Jagannadh calls him 'next big thing'

Tyson told how he has conversations with his wife, Lakiha Spicer, where she says she wants more money to feel secure.

He questioned: "What is security? I don't know. When you put money in your bank and you get a cheque every week and you can live for the rest of your life, is that security? That means you won't catch a disease, you can't get hit by a car? You can't jump off a bridge. I don't know. Is that security? Can money secure you from that?"

