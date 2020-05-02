Legends live forever: Riddhima, Karisma Kapoor reminisce about Rishi Kapoor through heartfelt posts

April 2020 ended on a really sad note as the country lost its two prized possessions in the form of Bollywood actors Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor on April 29 and 30 respectively. The veteran actor took his last breath at the age of 67 after fighting a battle with leukemia. He even went to New York for his treatment with wife Neetu and returned to India in September 2019. The Karz actor was admitted to the hospital owing to ill health on April 29 and the next day passed away. The late actor's daughter Riddhima was unable to attend the last rites of her father due to the coronavirus lockdown but was assisted by Alia Bhatt who made her a part through a video call. Two days after his death, she took to her social media and shared a photo remembering how a legendary actor he was. Not only her, but even Karisma Kapoor also shared throwback photos of Rishi Kapoor.

In Riddhima's throwback photo, the chocolate boy of Bollywood was seen showing his million-watt smile to the camera wearing a white kurta. She captioned it as, "Legends live forever... miss you."

Riddhima on Rishi Kapoor's death

Karisma shared a family photo from the time when they all celebrated her father Randhir Kapoor's birthday. She captioned it saying, "Family," with a heart emoji. Have a look:

Have a look at other photos share shared:

Riddhima, on the day of actor's death shared a photo with him and wrote alongside, "Papa I love you I will always love you - RIP my strongest warrior I will miss you everyday I will miss your FaceTime calls everyday! I wish I could be there to say goodbye to you ! Until we meet again papa I love you - your Mushk forever."

