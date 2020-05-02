Lata Mangeshkar wants Rishi Kapoor to return in real life just like he did in Karz

Lata Mangeshkar wants Rishi Kapoor to return just like he did in film Karz

Veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30 and his demise has left the entire country along with the film industry inconsolable. Sailing in the same boat is singer Lata Mangeshkar too can't believe that he's gone. She remembers the actor by sharing a video of his 'Karz' movie hit song 'Om Shanti Om' on Twitter. In her post, she shares her feeling how if she wants him to come back just like in his film.

Tweeting the video, the veteran singer wrote alongside, "Rishi ji aap bahut yaad aarahe ho aur hamesha yaad aate rahoge. Ye sochna pagalpan sa lagega magar kash aisa ho sake ki jaise aap Karz film mein wapas aaye the waise asal zindagi mein wapas aajayein to kitna accha ho."

Rishi ji aap bahut yaad aarahe ho aur hamesha yaad aate rahoge. Ye sochna pagalpan sa lagega magar kash aisa ho sake ki jaise aap Karz film mein wapas aaye the waise asal zindagi mein wapas aajayein to kitna accha ho https://t.co/2PYzq48WgF — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) May 2, 2020

Previously, the news of his death shattered her and she wrote, "Kya kahun? Kya likhu kuch samajh mein nahi aaraha hai.Rishi ji ke nidhan se mujhe bahut dukh ho raha hai.Unke jaane se film industry ki bahut haani hui hai. Ye dukh sehena mere liye bahut mushkil hai.Bhagwan unki aatma ko shanti pradan karein"

Kya kahun? Kya likhu kuch samajh mein nahi aaraha hai.Rishi ji ke nidhan se mujhe bahut dukh ho raha hai.Unke jaane se film industry ki bahut haani hui hai. Ye dukh sehena mere liye bahut mushkil hai.Bhagwan unki aatma ko shanti pradan karein. — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) April 30, 2020

She also shared a throwback picture of herself carrying a toddler Rishi Kapoor and revealed that the picture was sent to her by Chintuji himself."Kuch samay pehle Rishi ji ne mujhe unki aur meri ye tasveer bheji thi.wo sab din,sab baatein yaad aarahi hain. Main shabdheen hogayi hun", the singer said.

Kuch samay pehle Rishi ji ne mujhe unki aur meri ye tasveer bheji thi.wo sab din,sab baatein yaad aarahi hain. Main shabdheen hogayi hun. pic.twitter.com/IpwCKMqUBq — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) April 30, 2020

Rishi Kapoor was admitted to the hospital on April 29, the day when the industry lost another amazing actor Irrfan Khan. Within a span of 24 hours, the Amar, Akbar, Anthony actor expired. Rishi Kapoor is survived by wife, actress Neetu Kapoor, daughter Riddhima and son Ranbir.

Watch Rishi Kapoor's song, Om Shanti Om, from film Karz here:

