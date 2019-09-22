Image Source : TWITTER Lata Mangeshkar to release memoir penned by sister Meena Mangeshkar on 90th birthday

On her 90th birthday, legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar will be releasing the Hindi translation of her sister Meena Mangeshkar-Khadikar's memoir. The book, titled "Didi Aur Main", will be released by Lata Mangeshkar on September 29, a day after her birthday, at her residence in Mumbai.

The memoir is a translation of Marathi book "Mothi Tichi Saavli", which released last year.

It traverses Meena Mangeshkar's journey from Lata Mangeshkar's struggles to her raging success. It is replete with first-hand information and anecdotes from Lata Mangeshkar's 70-year-long musical career.

"The book ('Didi Aur Main') is my gift to Didi on her 90th birthday. I have tried my best to coalesce into this book the bittersweet memories of the Mangeshkar family," said Meena Mangeshkar said in a statement.

The memoir also features candid pictures of the Mangeshkar family and a foreword by megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

Meanwhile, Lata Mangeshkar will alsobe honoured with the title of ‘Daughter Of The Nation' on her 90th birthday. The 'Nightingale of India' will turn 90 on September 28 and Narendra Modi-led Government has planned to bestow her with the special honour.

Mangeshkar will be conferred the title as a tribute to her contribution to Indian music industry. Poet-lyricist Prasoon Joshi has also written a special song for the occasion.

