Lata Mangeshkar on way to recover, doing 'much better'

Image Source : Lata Mangeshkar's health scare caused a frenzy on social media

Melody queen Lata Mangeshkar is on her way to recovery after being hospitalised for viral chest congestion. "Dear friends. We are as happy as you are to inform you that with all your prayers and best wishes, Lata didi is doing much better. Thank you for being there. God is great," an official spokesperson said on Friday.

The legendary singer was rushed to hospital during the wee hours on Monday. Her health scare caused a frenzy on social media. While some reports claimed that she is critical and has been put on a ventilator, others stated that the iconic singer has been discharged. However, her family dismissed reports and requested privacy. They even denied taking the singer back home as mentioned that they want her to get proper treatment at the hospital. The entire nation including Bollywood celebrities such as Shabana Azmi and Hema Malini wished for her speedy recovery.

The singer, who has recorded songs in over 36 Indian languages, turned 90 on September 28. She became a recipient of India's highest civilian honour, Bharat Ratna, in 2001. "Pyar kiya to darna kya", "Ajeeb dastaan hai yeh" and "Ek pyar ka nagma hai" are some of her popular songs.

(With IANS inputs)

Related Video