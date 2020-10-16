Kuch Kuch Hota Hai turns 22: Grateful for all the love, says Karan Johar, Kajol shares 'cartooned' posters

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAJOL Grateful for all the love, says Karan Johar, Kajol shares 'cartooned' posters

Released on 16th October 1998, filmmaker Karan Johar's 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' turned 22 on Friday. The film features Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Kajol and Salman Khan. Taking to Instagram, Karan shared an old video where Shah Rukh, Rani and Kajol were seen talking about their best memories related to the film and recalling their characters as Rahul, Tina and Anjali. He captioned the video "#22yearsofKKHH.....memories of a lifetime ...eternally grateful for all the love".

Sharing the same video, Dharma Productions tweeted "Pyaar + dosti & a whole lot of nostalgia for a story that changed generations to come! Celebrating #22YearsOfKKHH!"

The video had a quote in the end which read 'Pyaar Dosti Hai.' Remember that scene when Rahul said “Pyaar Dosti hai....kyunki dosti ke bina toh pyaar hota hi nahi”.

Kajol shared several dialogues on her Instagram as she remembered her role in the film as Anjali. The first post said "Mera pehla pyaar adhura reh gaya Rifat bi", followed by "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Rahul, Tum Nahi Samjhoge" and the last read "Rahul is a cheater, he is a CHEATER". All the three posts were had a caption, which said "All cartooned out 22 odd years later #Rahul #Anjali #22YearsOfAnjali #KKHHmemories."

The film taught us the most important life lesson, when Rahul said “Hum Ek baar jeete hain, ek baar marte hain. Shaadi ek baar karte hai, aur pyaar bhi ek hi baar karte hai”.

The film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai bagged several awards and also marked the directorial debut of Karan Johar.

