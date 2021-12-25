Kriti Sanon, Tiger Shroff recreate Heropanti poster, here's what actor has to say

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KRITI SANON Kriti Sanon, Tiger Shroff

Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff impressed one and all with their sizzling chemistry and paring in their debut film 'Heropanti'. the duo will be reuniting once again for their upcoming film 'Ganapath'. ahead of the film's release, Kriti and Tiger Shroff treated their fans by recreating the poster look from their debut film. even after years, the duo looks gorgeous together. The actress took to her Instagram and shared three pictures with Tiger with the first picture showcasing the recreated pose.

Kriti wrote in her caption, "And we tried to recreate what we started with.. but as you swipe right, you'll see the warmth and fondness come alive! Its been almost 8 yrs since we started our journey together! We've both grown, evolved and come a long way (sic)."

She further adds, "but deep within, I guess we are still the same! (Just pretending to be more mature versions of the newbies we were) It was such a great feeling to be back on a set with you Tigy! @tigerjackieshroff, see you super soon for the next schedule #Ganapath".

Commenting on the post, Tiger said, "Next time dont take so long to work with me."

'Heropanti', which released in 2014, was directed by Sabbir Khan and was a remake of Telugu film 'Parugu'. In addition to Kriti and Tiger, the film also starred Prakash Raj in a negative role.

Talking about 'Ganapath', the film recently saw its schedule wrap in London. The makers also released a special countdown motion poster of the film. sharing the poster, the actor wrote on Instagram, "Taiyyar Rehnaa !!! God ke Aashirwad Se Janta ko Milne Aa Rela Hai #Ganapath Next Christmas in cinemas near you! #23rdDecember #1YearToGanapath".

For the unversed, 'Ganapath', is a dystopian thriller directed by Vikas Bahl (Queen, 2014), which also stars Kriti Sanon and boasts of high-octane action sequences choreographed by international stunt directors. The film, produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Vikas Bahl, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Jackky Bhagnani, has almost reached the finishing line in London after an extensive schedule.

The film is slated to arrive in theatres on December 23, 2022.