Kriti Sanon shares BTS clip with Varun Dhawan as Arunachal shoot of Bhediya ends; watch

Actress Kriti Sanon posted an Instagram clip on Tuesday to inform fans that the Arunachal Pradesh schedule of her upcoming supernatural film "Bhediya" had been wrapped up smoothly. She was thankful that Arunachal was a Covid-free state and the authorities were helpful. In the clip, Kriti and Varun are seen filming themselves as they travel through Arunachal Pradesh.

"#ArunachalTravelSeries #BHEDIYA Episode 4: And... It's a schedule WRAP! @varundvn. We were blessed to have finished the schedule so smoothly during this terrible pandemic, thanks to Arunachal Pradesh being a Covid free state and the authorities being so helpful!" Kriti wrote as the caption.

Kriti and Varun were shooting in the town of Ziro for the film directed by Amar Kaushik. The two stars reunite in "Bhediya" after their 2015 release, "Dilwale".

The stars kept their fans entertained with their goofy photos and videos from the sets. On Monday, Kriti uploaded a couple of pictures with Varun as they announced wrapped up for their AP schedule.

"And its a schedule wrap for me in Ziro for #BHEDIYA! From Dilwale to Bhediya and all the years of friendship in between, we've come a long way @varundvn Gonna miss you, the captain of our pack @amarkaushik and the entire Wolfpack See you guys soon!! And bye bye Ziro," she wrote on her Instagram account.

Bhediya will bring together the dynamic duo of producer Dinesh Vijan and director Kaushik, who also helmed the 2018 blockbuster movie 'Stree'. Starring Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Abhishek Banerjee, and Deepak Dobriyal, the story is written by National Award Winner, Niren Bhatt who also wrote intriguing scripts for 'Bala', 'Made In China', 'Wrong Side Raju'.

The film is slated to release in cinemas on April 14, 2022.

