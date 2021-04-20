Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUNNY LEONE You can't miss these gorgeous pics of 'sun-kissed' Sunny Leone

Bollywood diva Sunny Leone shared a string of sun-kissed pictures on Tuesday that capture her basking in golden glow. The avid social media user took to her Instagram handle and shared a carousel of pictures where she can be seen posing in sun. Rays of the sun fall on her skin adding radiance to her face. The actress can be seen in a denim short dress paired with a tan jacket. To complete her look, she wears sneakers and chunky sunglasses.

For the caption, she simply wrote "Sun-kissed."

Take a look:

Recently, Sunny had the most beautiful surprise by husband Daniel Weber as their wedding clocked 10 years. The actress in her latest Instagram post, flaunted a gorgeous diamond necklace gifted to her by Daniel as they celebrated their special day. Sharing a video, Sunny penned down a thank you note for her husband and revealed how a promise to live together forever turned out to be a beautiful journey.

Sunny Leone wrote, "Thank you so much @dirrty99 for showering me with diamonds for our anniversary. Truly a dream!! 10yrs of marriage and 13yrs of spending our lives together!! Who would ever have ever imagined that one conversation about a promise of an amazing life together, we would be where we are today! Love you!"

Also Read: Sunny Leone's husband Daniel Weber gifts her diamond necklace on 10th wedding anniversary

Meanwhile, Sunny is currently in Kerala to shoot of her upcoming film, the psychological thriller "Shero". She had recently shot for the reality TV show "MTV Splitsvilla" in the state, too.

Talking about 'Shero,' it is directed by Sreejith Vijayan and will release in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam.

Also, the beautiful actress is all set to make her debut on the digital space with the fictional web show "Anamika", which is billed as a 'gun-fu' action thriller and is directed by Vikram Bhatt.