Sunny Leone's husband Daniel Weber gifts her diamond necklace on 10th wedding anniversary

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUNNYLEONE Sunny Leone's husband Daniel Weber gifts her diamond necklace

Bollywood diva Sunny Leone had the most beautiful surprise by husband Daniel Weber as their wedding clocked 10 years. The diva, in her latest Instagram post, flaunted a gorgeous diamond necklace gifted to her by Daniel as they celebrated their wedding anniversary. Sharing a video, Sunny penned down a thank you note for her husband and revealed how a promise to live together forever turned out to be a beautiful journey.

Sunny Leone wrote, "Thank you so much @dirrty99 for showering me with diamonds for our anniversary. Truly a dream!! 10yrs of marriage and 13yrs of spending our lives together!! Who would ever have ever imagined that one conversation about a promise of an amazing life together, we would be where we are today! Love you!"

Earlier in the day, Sunny also shared a picture with Daniel Weber wishing him on their 10th wedding anniversary. She said, "Happy 10th Anniversary to the man I love! I pray we walk through this life together until our dying days. You are my rock and my hero! Love you baby!!"

Daniel also posted a picture of them saying, "10 years !!!! I love you @sunnyleone — I love our fucking Crazy life !!! Not sure anyone else would ever put up with my insane shit !!! Thank you !!!! Thank you for being the voice of reason (90%of the time) I love you !!"

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber have been together for the last 13 years. The duo has three children. They adopted a girl from Latur and named her Nisha Kaur Weber. Later, they welcomed twins -- Noah and Asher -- via surrogacy. The couple recently celebrated their twins' third birthday with a party in their garden.

On the professional front, Sunny is currently busy with the reality show "MTV Splitsvilla". She is all set to make her OTT debut with the fictional web show "Anamika" directed by Vikram Bhatt.