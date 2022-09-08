Koffee With Karan 7: Ishaan Khatter uses a trick to win rapid fire, says ‘I will just say s** every 10 seconds

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ISHAANKHATTER Ishaan Khatter uses a trick to win rapid fire round

Koffee With Karan 7: Karan Johar’s popular chat show is back with its new season, and the viewership has skyrocketed. The latest episode featured Ishaan Khatter, Katrina Kaif, and Siddhant Chaturvedi, and ever since the episode has been out, the trio has been ruling the internet. So far, several celebs have graced the Koffee couch, and now in the most recent episode, the phone bhoot trio has turned the chat show into a laughter riot and captured the hearts of netizens. They made several revelations regarding their personal lives, love interests, experiences of sharing screen and much more. During the rapid fire round, Ishaan Khatter used a trick to win the segment.

Since Karan Johar has previously discussed the sex lives of other celebrities on the couch, the Dhadak actor took a hilarious jab at him. During the show, Karan Johar asked Katrina if she would want to go first in the rapid-fire round because she is a veteran (relating to her appearances on the show), but she refused. Just then, Ishaan volunteered to go first, and the Phone Bhoot actress hailed him and called him "brave". Before the round began, Ishaan quipped, "I will just say sex every 10 seconds." KJo immediately responded, "Ya, just say sex, we like it."

During the episode, Karan quizzed Ishaan about his equation with his ex-rumoured girlfriend Ananya Panday, to which he replied, "I would hope to have her as a friend for the rest of my life. She is one of the most wonderful people I have known. She is a sweetheart, she really is. Anyone who has met her would say this. She genuinely is a sweetheart. And all pulpy questions aside, she is someone who is very dear to me and will always remain so."

Speaking of Phone Bhoot, Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, and Siddhant Chaturvedi will be sharing screen space together for the first time in the flick. The horror-comedy movie also stars Jackie Shroff, Nidhi Bisht, and Sheeba Chadha. The flick is produced by Excel Entertainment, which is headed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. The film is helmed by Gurmmeet Singh and it is slated to hit theatres on November 4, 2022.

