KRK gets death threats: 'Don't want him to die like SSR,' says son seeking help from Abhishek Bachchan

KRK aka Kamal Rashid Khan has always been making headlines for his objectionable tweets and controversies seem to just not leave his side. On August 29, he was arrested in the 2020 case of controversial tweets about actor Akshay Kumar and filmmaker Ram Gopal Verma and within a week he was arrested once again for allegedly demanding sexual favours and holding the complainant’s hand in the first week of January 2019. Although he was granted bail in both cases by Wednesday.

Post KRK walked out of jail on Thursday, his son Faisal Kamal shared two tweets from his father's official Twitter handle demanding help from Bollywood actors Abhishek Bachchan and Riteish Deshmukh. He also asked for support from Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. In his first tweet, Faisal mentioned that his father is getting death threats and some people are behind his life in Mumbai.

He tweeted, "I am KRK’ son Faisal Kamaal. Some people are torturing to kill my father in Mumbai. I am just 23years old living in London. I don’t know how to help my father. I request @juniorbachchan @Riteishd and @Dev_Fadnavis ji to save my father’s life. Me n my sister will die without him (sic)."

In another tweet, Faisal wrote, "Because he is our life. I request public also to support my father to save his life. We don’t want him to die like #SushantSinghRajput #WeStandWithKRK (sic)."

For the unversed, Kamal R Khan has worked in several Hindi and Bhojpuri films and has also produced a few projects. He garnered a lot of attention during his stint in Bigg Boss 3.

