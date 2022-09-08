Yami Gautam's 'Lost' to kickstart Chicago South Asian Film Festival

Thursday, September 08, 2022
     
Yami Gautam is gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie, Lost, which is certain to capture many hearts. The Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury directorial is slated to open the Chicago South Asian Film Festival. Take a look.

PTI Reported By: PTI New Delhi Published on: September 08, 2022 17:39 IST
Yami Gautam starrer investigative drama thriller is written by Aniruddha and Shyamal Sengupta, with screenplay by Sengupta, and dialogues’ are penned by Ritesh Shah. It is produced by Zee Studios and Namah Pictures.

"Pink" filmmaker Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury's "Lost", starring Yami Gautam Dhar, will serve as the opening film at the Chicago South Asian Film Festival (CSAFF), the makers announced Thursday.

The CSAFF, which will be held from September 22 to 25, is the largest annual South Asian event that appreciates great storytelling.

Yami, who will be seen as a crime reporter in "Lost", said she is happy and proud about her film's selection at CSAFF.

"I can't be happier and more proud of the film's selection for the opening night at CSAFF. I feel like it's one that the people will connect to and will be the one that you cannot miss, especially in the current age and time. I have loved playing this role because it was such a special experience, it allowed me to explore so many layers of emotions as an actor and the entire team has worked really hard on it," the 33-year-old actor said in a statement.

Choudhary, best known for the 2018 drama thriller "Pink" with Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu, said he hopes the audience at the festival will welcome the movie with open hearts.

"I have been eager for the release of our hard-worked venture. The film is a realistic highlight of media in a social context and I am sure that it will give the audience a compelling watch. I am curious about its release and see the responses it shall get," the director said.

"Lost" also stars Pankaj Kapur, Rahul Khanna, Neil Bhoopalam, Pia Bajpiee, and Tushar Pandey. The film is produced by Zee Studios, Shareen Mantri Kedia, Kishor Arora, Sam Fernandes and Indrani Mukherjee. 

 

