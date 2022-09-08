Viral Video: Tom Cruise casually hanging from a flying plane proves he is a life-risking daredevil

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TOMCRUISE Tom Cruise performs a daredevil stunt on a flying plane

Tom Cruise is truly once in a generation superstar. His over three-decade-long career in Hollywood has seen him pushing the boundaries for action and screen theatrics every single time. Now, his video casually hanging out from a flying plane has caught the attention of the fans. The clip has been shared by Paramount Pictures on social media as a way of teasing Cruise's upcoming film Mission: Impossible 7- Dead Reckoning: Part 1. The clip has quickly gone viral and those who are coming across it have been left wide-mouthed.

Tom Cruise shows his daredevilry in latest clip

Cruise is known to do his own stunts in movies. Many BTS videos from film sets showing Cruise in action have caught the fancy of his fans. In his latest video, Cruise has been filmed thousands of feet in the air as he stood on top of a two-seater plane and addressed his fans. This footage was originally filmed for Cinemacon earlier this year. It preceded the trailer reveal for the upcoming MI film, which is directed by Christopher McQuarrie. Cueing the film's trailer in is Cruise hanging out of a plane. It also serves as a reminder that Cruise will be going all out in Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One.

Read: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson cheers for first co-star Brendan Fraser's comeback with The Whale

Fans react to Cruise's video

Fans found themselves short of words as the video of Cruise's latest stunt surfaced on social media. Commenting on the video, one fan said, "Of course....I wouldn't expect anything less. Tom.... pushing the boundaries of filming (sic)." Another one added, "Tom never disappoints (sic)." "Just another Monday for this duo (sic)," commented another Cruise fan who came across the stunt video.

Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One: Know movie details

Cruise has been basking in the massive worldwide success of his recent release Top Gun: Maverick. His action film franchise Mission: Impossible is coming up with another installment, which will be released in two parts. Both films are being directed by Christopher McQuarrie, and will introduce new cast members Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Rob Delaney and Indira Varma. Cruise will reprise his role as Ethan Hunt. Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby and Henry Czerny are also reprising their characters from the earlier movies.

Read: Russia permanently bans actors Sean Penn, Ben Stiller from entering the country

Mission: Impossible 7 - Dead Reckoning: Part 1 will open in the US theatres on July 14, 2023, with the eighth and presumably final movie coming out on June 28, 2024.

Latest Hollywood News