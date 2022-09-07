Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson cheers for first co-star Brendan Fraser's comeback with The Whale

Follow us on Image Source : AP The Rock and Brendan Fraser were co-stars in 2011 film The Mummy Returns

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is among those cheering for Brendan Fraser's comeback with The Whale. The movie that co-stars The Mummy fame Fraser in the role of a father, had its premiere at the Venice International Film Festival recently. After the screening, the movie's cast and crew received a 6-minute long standing ovation from the audience. Fraser was moved to tears by the response his film got on its premiere night in Venice. A clip has been going viral on social media that showed Fraser and The Whale cast and director humbled by the response to the movie. The Rock has also lent support to Fraser online for his comeback movie.

The Rock praises Mummby co-star Brendan Fraser

A viral video showed Fraser, Sadie Sink and director Darren Aronofsky at The Whale premiere. As the crowd cheered loudly for Fraser and the crew, the former was moved to tears. Reacting to the video, The Rock, who co-starred with Fraser in the 2001 film The Mummy Returns, said, "Man this makes me so happy to see this beautiful ovation for Brendan. He supported me coming into his Mummy Returns franchise for my first ever role, which kicked off my Hollywood career. Rooting for all your success brother and congrats to my bud Darren Aronofsky (sic)."

Read: Kim Kardashian on relationship with Kanye West: 'I got different level of respect'

The Whale film impresses Venice audience

Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale had its world premiere recently at the Venice International Film Festival.. As the credits rolled in the Sala Grande theater, the audience gave the film a long-standing ovation while Fraser, on the balcony alongside his director and co-stars, wiped tears away. Fraser plays Charlie, a reclusive English teacher with a kind soul who weighs 600 pounds (270 kilograms). Prosthetics were used to transform Fraser into Charlie, who rarely leaves his couch.

Read: Russia permanently bans actors Sean Penn, Ben Stiller from entering the country

Fraser also has a role alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in Martin Scorsese’s next film Killers of the Flower Moon. Meanwhile, the buzz around Fraser bagging an Oscar nomination for The Whale role is also gathering pace.

Latest Hollywood News