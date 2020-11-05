KL Rahul wishes 'mad child' Athiya Shetty on her 28th birthday

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAHULKL KL Rahul wishes Athiya Shetty on her birthday

Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty turned a year older on Thursday. On her special day her fans, friends and colleagues had the sweetest birthday wishes for her. Apart for Bollywood, a special wish arrived from the Cricketer KL Rahul, who took to Instagram to wish Athiya, her 'mad child', on her 28th birthday. He posted a cute selfie of the two of them and captioned it saying "Happy birthday mad child."

Reacting to the post Athiya posted a white heart, while their fans and followers flooded the post with red hearts and love.

Dropping a heart, a user said "Finally awaited post." While another wrote "Literally waiting for this post."

"Awwwzzzz imma cry so cute," read a comment.

Addressing them as #rahiya, a user wrote "Awwwwww!!Finally you posted, my happiness, Thought you’ll caption as my person but it’s okay, Mad child is even more cute than that. #rahiya"

The duo is rumoured to be dating. Earlier, Athiya even wished KL Rahul on his birthday via a post on Instagram, calling him 'my person'. "Happy birthday, my person @rahulkl," she wrote.

Meanwhile, A super cute birthday greeting arrived from her father Suniel Shetty, where the actor shared a beautiful memory with his daughter on his Instagram handle. In his caption, the actor addressed Athiya with her nickname TIA, saying "TIA .... Where my life begins and love never ends. Happy birthday, my baby. I thank life every day for giving me the gift of you."

Athiya was last seen in Motichoor Chaknachoor with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in 2019. She is the daughter of Mana and Suniel Shetty. While KL Rahul is in United Arab Emirates currently, for the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

