Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KIM KARDASHIAN Kim Kardashian remembers 16-year-old self, shares pic

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian went down memory lane and remembered her teenage days in a throwback picture on social media. The picture was from the time she was 16 years old. In the Instagram image, a young Kim is seen sunbathing. The picture left fans in awe, who rushed to the comments section to express their admiration for the socialite. She simply opted for the no-makeup look and her hair was tied into a half bun.

"16 year old KK," she wrote as caption with the picture.

Take a look:

A few days ago, Kim shared another throwback picture on her feed. This was yet another picture from her teenage. She wore a light blue top paired with skirt. To complete her look, Kim added white hairclips and a white neckpiece. She captioned her post saying, "1996! It’s the outfit from Judy’s, candy necklace and barrettes for me..."

Take a look at the post below:

Kim and her sisters, Kourtney and Khloe, along with their mother Kris Jenner, are getting into the greeting cards business. They have decided to name their brand Kardashian Kards.

The reality TV star recently flaunted a tiny waist in an all-black ensemble on social media. Kim posted a picture on Instagram, where she is seen sporting black lycra pants paired with a black bralette. She completed her look with make-up, stilettos and chose to leave her long tresses open.

In her personal space, Kim's divorce proceedings with rapper Kanye West are on. According to recent news Kim will be keeping her house in Hidden Hills, California, post her divorce. Kim and Kanye have been married for about seven years and have four children together-- North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and the 21-year-old Psalm.