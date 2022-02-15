What's keeping Kiara Advani hooked these days? Actress confesses her newfound craze for...

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KIARA ADVANI Kiara Advani

Over the past few years, the Korean wave has taken over India in a big way. Almost everyone is obsessing over K-drama and other cultural exports from Korea. The latest addition to this is Bollywood heart-throb Kiara Advani. The Bollywood actress has confessed her newfound craze for K-Dramas and said that she is hooked to 'Snowdrop'. Featuring BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Something In The Rain star Jung Hae-in, the 16-episode series explores the forbidden love between a South Korean girl and a North Korean spy during the June 1987 Democracy Movement in South Korea.

Talking about the show and her newfound fascination for K-Dramas, Kiara Advani said, “Most of my friends are K-Drama fans and I just had to join the bandwagon! I’m so glad that I came across Snowdrop as I’m completely hooked to K-dramas and the fascinating Korean culture— thanks to this show. Jisoo is a phenomenal actress and her performance in Snowdrop is simply outstanding. Her chemistry with Jung Hae-in is to die for and being a huge fan of romance, I think their story in the series is so complex but captivating at the same time. I’m hooked to the show and have blocked my Wednesdays to watch every new episode that drops on Disney+ Hotstar.”

Directed by Jo Hyun-tak and written by Yoo Hyun-mi, the show also marks Jisoo's debut as a leading actress. With intriguing characters, outstanding storytelling, and a fantastic cast - Snowdrop, also available in Hindi, is a show that will take viewers on an emotional rollercoaster that is full of excitement, action, and romance.

'Snowdrop' is also available in Hindi on Disney+ Hotstar.