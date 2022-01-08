KGF Chapter 2: Fans treated with new poster on Yash's birthday, Prashanth Neel confirms April 14 release

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/PRASHANTH NEEL KGF Chapter 2 poster out

Kannada actor Yash celebrated his 36th birthday on Saturday (January 8). To mark his day special, makers dropped a new poster of his upcoming film KGF: Chapter 2 which left his fans excited. Director Prashanth Neel took to Twitter, penned a heartfelt birthday wish for Yash and also gave yet another glimpse of the actor’s look from one of the most anticipated films of the year. He also confirmed that the film will arrive in cinemas as per its scheduled release on April 14.

He tweeted, “Caution Warning sign Danger ahead! Happy Birthday my ROCKY @Thenameisyash. Can’t wait for this monster to conquer the world on April 14th, 2022."

The new poster has piqued the excitement of Yash's fans as it shows him in a more rogue and intense avatar. In the poster, Yash is seen standing in a black shirt and pants, with a brown coat over him. In front of him, we see a warning sign, "Caution. Danger ahead." The poster also features the phrases, "Rocking Star" and "Happy Birthday."

The makers also shared a video wishing the superstar on his birthday. "He came, he saw, he conquered. Happy B’day to the modest, ever charming Rockstar of the nation @TheNameIsYash. The inimitable powerhouse of the screen.We wish to create many stunning Masterpiece with you, our Juggernaut. World loves you. Let the madness begin! #HBDRockingStarYash" read the caption of the video.

Fans were overjoyed by the poster and the news of KGF: Chapter 2's release date. Here's how they reacted on social media.

KGF 2 is directed and written by Prashanth Neel who also directed the first film in the franchise. The film will release in multiple languages including Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi. Apart from Yash, the movie also stars Srini, Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon.