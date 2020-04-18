Kartik Aaryan turns Hrithik Roshan from Koi Mil Gya in latest TikTok video. Seen yet?

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kartik Aaryan turns Hrithik Roshan from Koi Mil Gya in the latest TikTok video.

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has shared a fun Tik Tok video on Instagram in which he is seen turning into Hrithik Roshan of the film Koi Mil Gya. The actress recreates a scene from the popular film with his sister Dr. Kritika Tiwari. In the video, Kartik holds an extension cord to use as the piano and his sister enacts the dialogues of Preity Zinta.

Kartik shared the video saying, "Greek God vibes @hrithikroshan" The actor enacts playing a tune as his sister Kritika says, ‘Arre ye tumne kaise bajai?” To this, Kartik aka Hrithik responds, 'Ye tune to mujhe aati hai, maa ne mujhe sikhaya tha. Bataun,' and he plays it again. Watch the video here-

The video earned a great response from the viewers as Kartik's post was flooded with compliments. While many called it cute, one Instagram user praised the actor's sister and wrote, "Kitu you are too good in this video .. full on pro"

Kartik Aaryan has been under quarantine with his family. While at home, the actor has come up with a new series called Koki Poochega in which he is seen interacting with the real-life COVID-19 warriors be it doctors, policemen, social workers or people who have survived the virus. Recently, Kartik's sister penned down a heartfelt note for him, appreciating him for utilizing his talent in the correct way.

She wrote, "Dear Koki. I cannot count the number of times you’ve made me feel proud of you. Here’s one more added to that long list! “KOKI POOCHEGA” what an epic initiative! Love the show and i’m so proud of the thought and hard work you’ve put into it." She added how annoying it is for her that he doesn't have time for her even though they are living in the same house but also praises him what utilizing his talent to help people.

She added, "t’s annoying how you don’t have time for me , even though we’re home, because you’re so busy working all the time. But then that constant smile on your face while you’re at it tells me how much you love your work. Makes me happy seeing you occupied day in and day out so you could make good use of your talents at a time like this. Even though you’re not at the forefront of this fight, you’re doing what you can as an actor. Every bit counts. I hope your efforts not only spread awareness but also inspire people to do their bit against corona."

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Imtiaz Ali directorial Love Aaj Kal opposite Sara Ali Khan. Before the lockdown, he was shooting for his next film Bhool Bhulaiya 2 with Kiara Advani and Tabu. The actor also has Karan Johar's Dostana 2 in the pipeline with Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshaya.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage