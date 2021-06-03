Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARTIK AARYAN Kartik Aaryan’s new monochrome picture is taking the internet by storm

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is an avid social media user and enjoys a massive fan following on social media. He is often seen treating his fans with some interesting tidbits and happy memories with some quirky captions. Following the trend, the actor took to his Instagram handle to share a new monochrome picture on Thursday. Well, it is the caption that catches one's eye. 'Hello kaun??' asked the actor to his fans.

In the Instagram picture, the actor gives the camera an intense look, posing with perfection and elegance. He strikes a dapper pose dressed in sweat pants and jacket, siting with his head resting on one hand. A pair of black and white sneakers complemented his outfit making him look even more stylish.

Kartik has been actively spreading awareness about Covid-19. Overwhelmed by the people helping each other and the heartwarming actions of humanity around, Kartik Aaryan recently took to social media handle to share that the tough times have reinstated his faith in humanity.

The actor posted a throwback picture of himself, bowing his head at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. Captioning the post, he wrote, "These tough times reinstate my faith in humanity. It is truly heartwarming to see how everyone is doing their bit in one way or the other or using social media to show more compassion and empathy towards one another and serving each other with kindness. Praying for everyone and hoping for a better tomorrow."

On the professional front, Kartik is busy with his upcoming horror comedy "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2" where he features alongside actors Tabu and Kiara Advani. The film is a follow-up to the 2007 film "Bhool Bhulaiyaa" and is slated to hit the theatres in November this year.

The actor also has Ram Madhvani's thriller "Dhamaka" coming up. The film is scheduled for an OTT release soon. He was recently in the news for his controversial exit from the Karan Johar-produced "Dostana 2".