Kartik Aaryan's mom wins battle with cancer, actor shares long post about family's 'helpless' days

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kartik Aaryan's Instagram upload with his mother

Kartik Aaryan's mother has won the battle with cancer. The actor took to his Instagram handle to share about the time when ‘cancer sneakily crept’ into his family as he opened up about his mother's cancer diagnosis. The actor narrated the tough times his family had gone through recently. The good news is that his mom has beaten cancer and has become a warrior with her courage and willpower.

Kartik shared a photo of him with his mother, Mala Tiwari and wrote, "Some time ago during this month the Big C - ‘Cancer’ sneakily crept in and tried to rattle the lives of our family! We were frazzled and helpless beyond despair! But thanks to the willpower, resilience and never give up attitude of this fierce soldier - My Mom, we turned to the Bigger C- ‘Courage’ and marched with all our might and won the dark but destined to win war! What it taught us eventually and continues to teach us every day, is that there’s no superpower bigger than the love and support of your family! #SuperHero #CancerWarrior."

Soon after he shared the post, Kartik's industry friends and his fans chimed into the comments section and dropped reactions. While Vicky Kaushal dropped hearts, Ekta Kapoor wrote, "much love to her," Sonam Chauhan also commented, "More and more power to her." An Instagram user wrote in the comments section, "The real superwoman Aaryan ma'am stay safe and happy," another fan wrote, "We love you, Mala aunty More power to the Tiwari Family God bless," a netizen commented, "A Stronger Son with his Stronger Mom. + That cutest smile of yours spreading lot's of positive vibes."

On the work front, Kartik was last seen in Shehzada. He also appeared in Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar in a special cameo appearance. The actor will be next seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha, co-starring Kiara Advani. He is also a part of Aashiqui 3 which will begin shooting later this year.

Also Read: Salman Khan & Shah Rukh Khan to have ₹35 crore set for Tiger 3 action sequence? Here's what we know

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan to become first Hindi film to release in THIS neighbouring country since 1971

Latest Entertainment News