Kartik Aaryan introduces his pet 'Katori' to his fans; Kriti Sanon's reaction takes the cake

Actor Kartik Aaryan on Tuesday (February 01) shared a few pictures with his pet dog. He also revealed that he has named his dog 'Katori Aaryan', and has even created an Instagram account with his name. "Katori, I am in love again," he captioned the post. Kartik's images with Katori have garnered everyone's attention.

Reacting to the post, actor Rakul Preet Singh commented, "Katori...such a cute name." "Aww hearts melting," Bhumi Pednekar wrote. Kriti Sanon remembered her own pet dog as she wrote, "Awwwwww!!!! Maltese? Poodle? Or bichon? Looks exactly like how disco was when he was a baby!"Dabboo Ratnani said, "toooo cute."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik was last seen in Dhamaka alongside Mrunal Thakur and Amruta Subhash. He will be seen next in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', 'Shezada', 'Captain India', 'Freddy' and Sajid Nadiadwala's untitled next.

Earlier, a controversy sparked after Manish Shah of Goldmines Telefilms, who has the rights to the Hindi version of the Allu Arjun-starrer 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo', said that Kartik threatened to 'walk out' of Shehzada if the dubbed version was released. In a recent interview, Shah stated that Kartik's exit would've caused the producers of 'Shehzada' to lose Rs 40 crores.

Later, the makers of the film came out in support of the actor, saying he is a "thorough professional."

The shooting of 'Shehzada' had commenced in October. The first schedule of the film was shot in Mumbai. Directed by Rohit Dhawan, the movie also features Kriti Sanon. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Allu Arvind, S. Radha Krishna, and Aman Gill, 'Shehzada', which is touted as an action-packed family musical film, will hit theatres on November 4, 2022.

