Kartik Aaryan compares his shirtless pic to that of Kate Winslet in Titanic

Actor Kartik Aaryan is a bundle of surprise. Looking at his social media timeline, you can't be sure of what you're looking at, because often he turns the simplest of things into something humorous and fun. His new Instagram post on Friday is an example of such machismo and trademark humour. He posted a shirtless picture showing off beef and referenced Kate Winslet in the caption. The pose Kartik strikes for the frame is similar to Winslet's famous painting scene in the 1997 global blockbuster "Titanic", where the actress featured with Leonardo DiCaprio.

"Kartik Aaryan 1 -- 0 Kate Winslet," wrote Kartik as the caption with the image, along with a bicep emoji.

Here are some more hilarious posts shared by Kartik Aaryan:

On the work front, Kartik will soon be seen in the film "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2" which also features actresses Tabu and Kiara Advani. The film is a sequel to the 2007 horror comedy "Bhool Bhulaiyaa" which saw Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan and Shiney Ahuja in the lead roles. The sequel is expected to hit screens in November this year. Apart from this, the actor will also be seen in the film "Dhamaka", which will release on an OTT platform.

The actor was also to feature in Karan Johar-produced "Dostana 2", but recently it shared that he will not be a part of the film. His controversial exit from the film was announced by a statement from Dharma, which reads: "Due to professional circumstances, on which we have decided to maintain a dignified silence -- we will be recasting Dostana 2, directed by Collin D'Cunha. Please wait for the official announcement soon."