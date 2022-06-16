Kartik Aaryan celebrates Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 box office success by doing dance hook step with kids | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Kartik Aaryan meets and dances with kids

Kartik Aaryan is having a gala time after his recent release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The film has done a box office business of Rs 175 crore after four weeks. Kartik enjoyed this moment by attending a special screening of his horror comedy film. he watched it with the kids from the Cry Foundation at a mall in Mumbai. He arrived in a white T-shirt and a blazer on top of it. He wore jeans and sneakers to complete his look. Kartik has many highly anticipated movies lined up but the success of Bhool Bhuliyaa 2 is a special victory as it is his biggest hit now.

Kartik meets kids and dances with them

Kartik Aaryan celebrates Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 box office success by doing dance hook steps with kids at a screening of his film. He performed to the title track and seemed in sync with the kids' energy. The film broke a dry spell for the Hindi film industry and went on to become the biggest Hindi blockbuster post the pandemic.

Read: Raksha Bandhan Release Date: Akshay Kumar's film to clash with Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Kartik Aaryan plays Rooh Baba in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Kartik Aaryan at film screening

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Kartik Aaryan meets and dances with kids

Kartik keeps film's outfit as memento

Kartik's character of Rooh Baba in the movie was a hit with masses across the country, leaving them in splits. Given the adulation for the character, the actor took his Rooh Baba outfit home post the shoot along with many memories from the set. Talking about the same Kartik said, "I took Rooh baba's outfit after the wrap of the film. It is a special costume. Whenever I wore it in the film, the audience clapped and cheered and it was so satisfying."

Read: Prabhas' double role in 'Salaar' creates a buzz among fans, they can't wait for film's release

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 ends the dry spell at BO

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has already garnered a whopping Rs 175 crore at the box office as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh and has comfortably edged out the Akshay Kumar-starrer Samrat Prithviraj, which earned Rs 55 crore. Ironically, Akshay Kumar starred in the first installment of Bhool Bhulaiyaa.