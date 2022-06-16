Prabhas' double role in 'Salaar' creates a buzz among fans, they can't wait for film's release

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Salaar

Prabhas will be seen in a double role in 'KGF' maker Prashanth Neel's upcoming directorial 'Salaar'. His latest look has sparked conjecture that he is rocking a dual look in the film. According to the latest reports on Prabhas' starrer, the 'Mirchi' actor will be seen in two different looks, implying that the film will be told in two different time periods. Furthermore, as indicated by his most recent shot, the actor has slimmed down dramatically.

Touted to be a high-octane action thriller, 'Salaar' will have Prabhas in the titular role, while actress Shruti Haasan will be seen as his love interest. Prashanth Neel has gotten a lot of attention since 'KGF' therefore the anticipation for 'Salaar' has been continuously high.

On the other side, Prabhas will be next seen in Om Raut's highly-technical movie 'Adi Purush', while he has upcoming many projects in his portfolio. It has been learned that the cost of making Adipurush is set at Rs 500 crore, making it one of Indian cinema's most expensive films. As per the speculation on Twitter, Adipurush has been made at a whopping budget as mentioned above and Prabhas took home Rs 100 crore as his fees for the movie. Given his stardom and pan-India appeal, such a huge salary isn't unbelievable.

This movie is an adaptation of the epic Ramayana and is set in the modern day. Now when the Tollywood star came to Mumbai, the star lights shone brighter.

Prabhas will play a cool role in filmmaker Maruthi's comedy, while he also has 'Spirit' which will be helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who directed 'Arjun Reddy.'

(With inputs from IANS)