Raksha Bandhan Release Date: Akshay Kumar's film to clash with Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha

Raksha Bandhan Release Date: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar's upcoming film 'Raksha Bandhan' is all set to hit the screens on August 11. Akshay took to Instagram to share the news. Alongside the motion teaser, the superstar wrote, "Bringing you all a story of the purest form of bond that will remind you of yours! A#RakshaBandhanAreleasing in cinemas on 11th August, 2022."

While sharing the motion teaser of Raksha Bandhan, Akshay also gave a glimpse of a song featured in the movie. Take a look at it here:

About Raksha Bandhan

'Raksha Bandhan' is a comedy drama film, which also stars Bhumi Pednekar. The film, directed by Aanand L. Rai, revolves around the love, bonding and attachment between brother-sister.

This will be the second time Akshay and Bhumi will be seen sharing screen space together. The two were earlier seen in 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha'.

It's Akshay Kumar vs Aamir Khan at the box office

Raksha Bandhan will not have a solo release. The film will be clashing with Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor's much anticipated film Laal Singh Chaddha. The film will see Aamir playing the titular character of a slow-witted person with a childlike optimism. The film, which also stars Mona Singh and Chaitanya Akkineni, has been shot at multiple picturesque locations across India. With the film, Aamir and Kareena have reunited on-screen 13 years after the 2009 hit film '3 Idiots'.

The film, in the making for 14 years, has been officially adapted for the Indian audience from the 1994 Tom Hanks-starrer 'Forrest Gump', and features the original screenplay by Eric Roth adapted by 'Delhi 6' actor Atul Kulkarni.

Advait Chandan, who had previously directed the commercially successful and critically acclaimed 2017 Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao production, 'Secret Superstar', will be helming 'Laal Singh Chaddha'.

Produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is also slated to arrive in cinemas on August 11, 2022.

Now that cine-goers have two massive films of Bollywood superstars, it will be interesting to see what they choose -- Raksha Bandhan or Laal Singh Chaddha.